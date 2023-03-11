Special DGP Deo reviews capacity building training of Ludhiana police to avoid riot-like situation

Following violent protests by Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters in Ajnala last month, special director general of police (DGP, community affairs), Punjab Gurpreet Kaur Deo on Saturday reviewed the capacity building training being provided to the police personnel in Ludhiana for dealing with riot-like situations. Special director general of police Gurpreet Kaur Deo during the review of capacity building training in Ludhiana on Saturday (HT photo)

The police department across state has started conducting mock drills and training sessions for the capacity building of the police personnel following the Ajnala incident and the recent clashes between followers of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and the cops at Mohali-Chandigarh border.

Deo reached police lines here and checked the anti-riot equipment available with the Ludhiana police. She also checked the police vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

Deo expressed that the police personnel should be conversant with optimal use of anti-riot equipment, including body protection gadgets, cane shields, helmets and tear gas.

Deo also held a meeting with all the gazetted officers of the Ludhiana police commissionerate and station house officers.

During the meeting, she instructed the officers to take required actions to maintain peace and security of the residents.

She also laid emphasis on improvement of investigation skills and speedy disposal of complaints.

Flag march by city police

The city police carried out a flag march in the areas of Sub Division Industrial Area-B in order to maintain law and order conditions in the city. The forces from police stations of Shimlapuri, Daba and Division Number 6, police posts of Sherpur, Basant Park and Millerganj along with central forces of ITBP marched from Gill Chowk and ended the march back at Gill Chowk after covering Gill Road, Arora Cut, Gill Canal Bridge, Chimani Road, Kwality Chowk, Tedi Gali, Baagi Stand, Daba Pind, Daba Road, Sherpur Chowk, Dholewal Chowk and Vishwakarma Chowk.

The city police have received five battalions of central forces which have been deputed in different areas across the city, especially in crowded areas including South City road, railway station road and industrial area.