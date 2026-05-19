...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Special intensive revision of electoral rolls to kick off in Ludhiana from June 15

Door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by BLOs will take place from June 25 to July 24. Officials said BLOs would visit each household up to three times during the exercise

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Ludhiana district will commence from June 15, additional deputy commissioner-cum-additional district election officer Poonam Singh said on Monday during a meeting with representatives of recognised and unrecognised registered political parties.

The draft publication of electoral rolls will be released on July 31. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the district currently has 26,95,307 registered voters, of whom 19,79,041 voters have already been mapped by booth level officers (BLOs), accounting for 73.43% of the electoral roll. Ludhiana district has 2,927 polling booths spread across 14 assembly constituencies.

She informed that October 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date for electoral rolls in Punjab.

According to the schedule, preparation work, training and printing of enumeration forms will be carried out from June 15 to June 24. Door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by BLOs will take place from June 25 to July 24. Officials said BLOs would visit each household up to three times during the exercise.

Singh further said rationalisation of polling booths having more than 1,200 voters would also be undertaken on July 24. Corrections related to polling station buildings, including change of name or location wherever required, would be carried out during the process.

 
ludhiana district election commission of india
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Special intensive revision of electoral rolls to kick off in Ludhiana from June 15
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Special intensive revision of electoral rolls to kick off in Ludhiana from June 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.