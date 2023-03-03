Special NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against 13 Kishtwar terrorists based in Pak

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against 13 active terrorists from Kishtwar, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against 13 active terrorists from Kishtwar, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Acting upon the request of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a special NIA court in Jammu issued non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists, who hail from Kishtwar district, but are presently settled and operating from Pakistan and PoK,” said Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal.

The terrorists are Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar; Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Gundna; Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market; Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna; Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal; Bashir Ahmed Mughal; Gazi-ul-Din; Sattar Din alias Rajab alias Saifullah; Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Dawood of Banderna; Shabir Ahmed of Kither Bonjwah; Mohammad Rafiq Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah; Muzaffar Ahmed of Semna Colony, Zewar; and Azad Hussain of Affani Padder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The warrants were issued under sections 120-B and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code and 13, 18, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Poswal said that chief investigation officer of Kishtwar police had approached the special court for issuing non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists for their active involvement in terror activities to create unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They mobilised sleeper cells and connived with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging a war against the India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India,” he added.

A senior police officer said since these 13 terrorists were based in Pakistan and PoK, issuance of non-bailable warrants was a legal procedure to declare them as absconders and eventually seize their properties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom had informed that 118 terrorists from his district were based in Pakistan and PoK.

“As many as 118 militants of Doda are based in Pakistan and PoK at the moment, of whom 10 are most active. They attempt to lure the local youth to join militancy. They are trying to spread militancy once again in Doda and the Jammu province. We have made the profile of 10 such militants, who are the most active. We have declared two individual as terrorists and two as proclaimed offenders,” the SSP had told news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON