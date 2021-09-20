Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speeding BMW hits bike, two injured in Ludhiana

The speeding BMW hit the bike in Dugri, Phase 2, Ludhiana and sped off; the riders were injured and one of them suffered a fractured leg
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The BMW driver sped off after hitting the bike in Dugri, Phase 2, Ludhiana . (Representative Image/ HT File)

Two men were injured after a speeding BMW car hit a bike in Phase 2 of Dugri. Though the incident took place on September 14, the victims lodged a complaint on Saturday.

The speeding vehicle is registered in the name of Gaurav Sharma of Dugri, Phase 2. The complainant, Kuldeep Singh, 51, of Pasi Nagar, said he was on his bike, with his friend, Kamaljit Singh, riding pillion when the car hit their bike near Dugri Phase-2. In the accident, Kuldeep’s leg was fractured, while Kamaljit also suffered injuries.

The accused drove off, but Kuldeep was able to jot down the registration number of the car.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Pal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337( negligence endangering human life), 338 ( grievous hurt), and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

