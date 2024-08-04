Speeding car kills 58-year-old scooterist in Mohali, drags him for 100m

A 58-year-old scooterist was killed after being dragged for over 100 metres by a speeding car near the Phase 7 light point in the wee hours of Saturday, said police. The victim, identified as Ranjit Singh, was a resident of ESI Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred early Saturday around 4 am near the Phase 7 light point on the road from YPS Chowk to Sohana.

The victim, identified as Ranjit Singh, was a resident of ESI Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Mohali. Grievously injured in the mishap, Ranjit was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Phase 8 police, on the complaint filed by victim’s brother, a case was registered against the car driver, Amit, a resident of Sangrur, who fled the scene with two others soon after the incident.

Police took both the damaged vehicles — Honda Activa and Suzuki Brezza Car (PB19-R-5500) in custody and launched a manhunt for the accused.

The complainant told police that his brother had visited Amb Sahib gurdwara early in the morning. As he turned from the Phase 7-8 light point, a speeding car coming from YPS Chowk side hit him.

The impact caused the two-wheeler to get stuck under the car and the driver, instead of stopping, dragged Ranjit for over 100 metres. Passers-by chased the car, prompting the driver and two male passengers to abandon the vehicle and flee. Four female passengers, sitting in the rear seats, remained in the vehicle and were rounded up by the police from the spot. They were released later.

According to police, all car passengers were returning from a discotheque, in Sector 9, Chandigarh, after a birthday party.

Passers-by at the scene alleged that the ambulance and police didn’t reach on time after the incident. When police finally arrived at the spot, the crowd gathered there raised slogans against Punjab Police.

Auto driver killed in crash with truck

Panchkula An auto-rickshaw driver died after his vehicle rammed into a truck that braked suddenly on the link road near MES military gate in Chandimandir on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bajinder Singh, 62, of Tipra village in Kalka.

In his complaint, his son, Deepu, told police that he was a daily wager. He said his father, Bajinder Singh, plied an auto-rickshaw for a living. He said on Friday, his father and younger brother Sunny were going from Pinjore to old Panchkula on his auto-rickshaw.

Deepu said around 5 pm, Sunny called him, informing about their father getting injured in an accident. Sunny said a truck moving ahead of them suddenly applied brakes, causing the auto-rickshaw to ram into it.

His father sustained injuries on the head and chest, and was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he succumbed to injuries. A case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS was registered at the Chandimandir police station.