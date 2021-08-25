Speeding car mows down elderly woman, youth in Ludhiana

A car reportedly being driven at a high speed mowed down a 19-year-old youth and an elderly woman riding pillion on his motorcycle at Hariyon village bypass near Samrala on Monday evening.

As per the eyewitnesses, after hitting the motorcycle, the car driver dragged the woman for at least 50 metres.

While the woman died on the spot, the youth succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

After the accident, the driver of the car managed to flee from the spot, leaving his vehicle on the road.

The victims have been identified as Karanvir Singh of Samrala’s Khirniyan village and Malkit Kaur, 75, of Hariyon. Karanvir was a student of Class 12, while Malkit was a widow, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shamsher Singh, who is investigating the case, said the incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday.

“Karanvir was going to Samrala to meet his maternal uncle and grandmother. When he reached near Hariyon, Malkit took a lift from him and asked him to drop her to Samrala,” he added.

As they reached Hariyon bypass, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza coming from the Chandigarh side hit their motorcycle, the ASI said.

“Such was the impact of the collision that both of them were tossed into the air for at least six feet. Karanvir fell on the roadside, while the woman fell in front of the car. Instead of stopping the car, its driver dragged the woman for at least 50 metres. The accused left the car on the spot and fled. Few passersby rushed Karanvir to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

According to the eyewitnesses, body of the woman was not taken away from the accident spot for more than one hour as ambulance arrived ‘late’.

The investigating officer said that a case under sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver of the car, who has not yet been identified.

A hunt is on to nab him, he added.