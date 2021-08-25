Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car mows down elderly woman, youth in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Speeding car mows down elderly woman, youth in Ludhiana

The 75-year-old victim had taken lift from 19-year-old; driver fled the accident spot, leaving his Maruti Suzuki Brezza behind
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The mangled remains of the bike near Samrala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A car reportedly being driven at a high speed mowed down a 19-year-old youth and an elderly woman riding pillion on his motorcycle at Hariyon village bypass near Samrala on Monday evening.

As per the eyewitnesses, after hitting the motorcycle, the car driver dragged the woman for at least 50 metres.

While the woman died on the spot, the youth succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

After the accident, the driver of the car managed to flee from the spot, leaving his vehicle on the road.

The victims have been identified as Karanvir Singh of Samrala’s Khirniyan village and Malkit Kaur, 75, of Hariyon. Karanvir was a student of Class 12, while Malkit was a widow, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shamsher Singh, who is investigating the case, said the incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday.

“Karanvir was going to Samrala to meet his maternal uncle and grandmother. When he reached near Hariyon, Malkit took a lift from him and asked him to drop her to Samrala,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

As they reached Hariyon bypass, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza coming from the Chandigarh side hit their motorcycle, the ASI said.

“Such was the impact of the collision that both of them were tossed into the air for at least six feet. Karanvir fell on the roadside, while the woman fell in front of the car. Instead of stopping the car, its driver dragged the woman for at least 50 metres. The accused left the car on the spot and fled. Few passersby rushed Karanvir to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

According to the eyewitnesses, body of the woman was not taken away from the accident spot for more than one hour as ambulance arrived ‘late’.

The investigating officer said that a case under sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver of the car, who has not yet been identified.

A hunt is on to nab him, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, the social, health activist known for his ‘outspoken’ nature

Murder case: HC restrains CBI judge from pronouncing verdict against Ram Rahim

Amarinder okays hike in sugarcane prices, farmers end rail, road blockades

HC disposes of plea from Khemka on Central government empanelment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP