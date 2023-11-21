Speeding car mows down man in Mohali

A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near a private school in Sheikhpura,Kurali, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Malkit Singh, a labourer who resided in Mehrampurvillage in Majri, Mohali.

Chand Singh, his brother, told the police that they were returning home from work on their bike on the fateful day.

When they reached near Sheikhpura, the victim asked him to stop the bike as he had to answer nature’s call.

“While he walked ahead of my bike, a speeding car coming from Kurali side hit him, following which my brother suffered multiple injuries including a grievous head injury. I rushed him to Kurali civil hospital but doctors declared himbrought dead,” said Chand Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tilak Raj said the accused driver is yet to be arrested.

The accused has been booked under Sections 279 (rashdriving or riding on a public way), 304-A (cCausing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kurali policestation.

