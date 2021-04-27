The Chandigarh traffic police have issued 14,804 challans for speeding this year, up from 1,636 fines imposed in the corresponding period in 2020.

The ninefold jump points towards better enforcement and comes at a time when uniform speed limits have been notified for the city roads to further facilitate awareness and implementation.

Palak Goel, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration), attributes the jump to the installation of automatic number plate recognition systems and issuing of traffic violation information slips since May last year. “We appeal to all motorists to stick to the speed limits for their own safety, or else action will be taken,” she says.

Speeding challans see ninefold jump this year in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, the number of challans issued in April has seen a drop as traffic police are awaiting the installation of signage with new speed limits before resuming the drive. Even last year, the number of challans had plunged to just four in April amid restrictions on vehicular movement due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

As far as the new speed limits are concerned, not all people are on board. Harman Sidhu, president of the NGO ArriveSafe NGO and member of the UT Road Safety Council, has written to the administrator to increase the speed limits.

“A 5% cut in speed can lead to a 30% reduction in road fatalities, as per the World Health Organisation. All roads don’t have pavements and to drive on sector roads at 40km/hour while pedestrians are also walking on the same stretch can lead to many accidents,” he said.

Light motor vehicles and two-wheelers are fined ₹1,000 for the first offence while medium and heavy vehicles are fined ₹2,000. For subsequent offences, the fines are ₹1,500 for two-wheelers, ₹2,000 for light motor vehicles and ₹4,000 for medium and heavy vehicles. Even the driver’s licence is suspended for three months on second and subsequent offence.