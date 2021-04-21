After the traffic police’s recommendation to make speed limits uniform across Chandigarh roads, the transport department issued a notification on Tuesday, making the new limits official.

As the number of overspeeding challans increased exponentially, many motorists pointed out that it was hard to make sense of the UT’s original speed notification which was put in place in 2013. The speed limit of the roads leading to Mohali was also different to the others in the city which caused some confusion. Many people were also not familiar with the V1, V2 terminology used in it.

As per the notification, the roads have been divided into three broad categories: dual carriageway (roads with dividers, which were earlier termed V1 and V2), single carriageway (roads without dividers; earlier V3 and V4) and sector roads (previously V5 and V6).

Uniform speed limits announced for Chandigarh roads

The class of motor vehicles have been divided based on the number of seats in the vehicle. For instance, light motor vehicles have been denoted as motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat to make it clearer.

The project was taken up by UT senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary. Speaking about this she said, “The public had a demand to simplify speed limits and to make them easy to understand and follow. We had recommended this based on the feedback received and we hope that the public will be now able to follow the speed limit better. It will also be easier for us to ensure better awareness and enforcement.”

The traffic police have also requested the UT engineering department to install new speed limit sign boards in place of old ones.