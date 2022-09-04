Speeding, reckless driving led to 72.38% road accidents in Ludhiana

Speeding and reckless driving lead to 275 (72.38%) of the 380 fatalities in road mishaps reported from Ludhiana , as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report 2021. As many as 478 road mishaps were reported last year.

The industrial city also has the second-highest deaths in the country in road mishaps caused by animals. A total of 22 people died in as many mishaps caused by animals in the past year. Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh had the maximum with 49 deaths in as many mishaps.

Speeding led to 257 mishaps and 187 deaths, while careless driving claimed 88 lives in 117 road mishaps, according to the NCRB’s report . Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs caused four mishaps and claimed two lives.

Five commuters also lost their lives in five road mishaps due to drivers suffering from physical fatigue.

Weather conditions caused 13 mishaps with 13 deaths, lack of road infrastructure caused seven accidents and 10 deaths. Stationary vehicles claimed nine lives in 10 road mishaps.

Also, 38 mishaps were caused by other reasons in which as many people lost their lives, while in three cases the reason for the mishap was not known.

As many as 169 people also suffered injuries.

