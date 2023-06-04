Eight-year-old boy dies as speeding truck rams into shrine in Chandigarh

An eight-year-old boy died after a speeding tipper truck rammed into a Sufi mazar in Dera Bassi area. Such was the impact of the collision that the structure fell over the child.

An eight-year-old boy died after a speeding truck rammed into a shrine in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Nitin, son of Pamkaj Kumar. The family looked after the shrine located on Government College road in Dandrala village and lived in the complex.

Police said the incident took place this afternoon when Nitin and his grandfather Shanker were collecting donations for an upcoming event. The driver, identified as Rajanpreet Singh of Amritsar, lost control of the speeding truck while taking a turn and rammed straight into the structure.

Neighbours rushed to the boy’s aide and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Assistant superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said the accused tipper truck driver has been arrested and a case under section 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

