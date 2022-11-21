Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding truck claims life of Jind man in Pinjore

Speeding truck claims life of Jind man in Pinjore

Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:12 AM IST

The accident took place around 10.15pm on Saturday, when Pankaj Mittal, a resident of Haryana’s Jind, and his younger brother Sahil, 28, were on their way to latter’s house in Pinjore’s Saini Mohalla

A 32-year-old man was killed while his younger brother sustained multiple injuries after the scooter they were riding was hit by a speeding truck near Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore, police said on Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 32-year-old man was killed while his younger brother sustained multiple injuries after the scooter they were riding was hit by a speeding truck near Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place around 10.15pm on Saturday, when Pankaj Mittal, a resident of Jind, and his younger brother Sahil, 28, were on their way to latter’s house in Pinjore’s Saini Mohalla.

Sahil told the police that he worked at a shop in Zirakpur. “I had picked up my elder brother, who had come to meet me, and were on our way to Pinjore when a speeding truck (HP-12-F-8535) coming from the opposite side crashed into our scooter,” he said.

While Pankaj died on the spot, Sahil was rushed to the subdivisional hospital in Kalka, where he is currently undergoing treatment for his broken limbs and other injuries.

The truck driver fled from the spot along with his vehicle. The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving on public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 304-A (death caused due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

