Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding truck mows down 60-year-old biker in Ludhiana
Speeding truck mows down 60-year-old biker in Ludhiana

The truck driver, a resident of Rupnagar, tried to escape after the accident, but was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to the police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Mohan Singh, the victim

A speeding truck mowed down a 60-year-old motorcyclist on Southern Bypass near Dugri on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, Mohan Singh, 60, was a tailor, who lived in Daba village.

According to his brother Gurmeet Singh, Mohan had left the house around 8.30am for some work in Dugri. Later, he received a call about Mohan meeting with an accident. Onlookers rushed Mohan to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“The truck driver, Chhota Singh, 45, of Rupnagar, tried to escape after the accident, but was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to the police. He has been booked under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The truck has been impounded,” said inspector Surinder Chopra, SHO, Dugri police station.

