Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding truck snuffs out 23-year-old youth’s life in Ludhiana

Speeding truck snuffs out 23-year-old youth’s life in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:18 PM IST

Ludhiana police registered a case against the driver of the truck on Sunday. The accident which claimed 23-year-old youth’s life had taken place on Saturday evening

A 23-year-old youth was mowed down by a speeding truck on the railway overbridge in Sherpur, Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 23-year-old youth was mowed down by a speeding truck on the railway overbridge in Sherpur.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Bahadur. He was on his motorcycle when a speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle after which the bike got stuck into the rear wheels of the truck, leaving him injured. He died on the spot, the police said.

Police registered a case against the driver of the truck on Sunday. The accident had taken place on Saturday evening.

Shyam worked at a knitting unit in Sahnewal. He was coming back from his workplace in the evening when a truck coming from Sahnewal hit him. The victim is survived by his wife and a two-month-old child.

Police registered a case against the driver on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said the truck driver was caught by the people, but he managed to flee the spot leaving his truck behind.

“We have registered a case against the driver identified as Des Raj, a resident of Hoshiarpur, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the division no 6 police station. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP