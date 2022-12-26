Speeding truck snuffs out 23-year-old youth’s life in Ludhiana

A 23-year-old youth was mowed down by a speeding truck on the railway overbridge in Sherpur.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Bahadur. He was on his motorcycle when a speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle after which the bike got stuck into the rear wheels of the truck, leaving him injured. He died on the spot, the police said.

Police registered a case against the driver of the truck on Sunday. The accident had taken place on Saturday evening.

Shyam worked at a knitting unit in Sahnewal. He was coming back from his workplace in the evening when a truck coming from Sahnewal hit him. The victim is survived by his wife and a two-month-old child.

Police registered a case against the driver on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said the truck driver was caught by the people, but he managed to flee the spot leaving his truck behind.

“We have registered a case against the driver identified as Des Raj, a resident of Hoshiarpur, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the division no 6 police station. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

