Spice of Life: Discipline drives Dubai as tourism destination

Though one had heard about Dubai diversifying into a place of tourist attraction in recent years, I was eager to have a first-hand experience. An opportunity came up earlier this year for a family vacation in the desert nation. Though one had heard about Dubai diversifying into a place of tourist attraction in recent years, I was eager to have a first-hand experience. An opportunity came up earlier this year for a family vacation in the desert nation. (Getty/ Representational image)

At the immigration, we were handed over a local SIM card for use during our stay in the United Arab Emirates. On the way to the hotel, we were spellbound to see rows after rows of pink and bright red petunias along the world-class encroachment-free roads. Intersections were replete with greenery and flowers in bloom. A closer look revealed that all plants were watered with the drip-irrigation technique. Not a single drop was being wasted in the water-deficient country.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Dubai’s Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, is a must-visit wonder. Petunias, chrysanthemums, sunflowers, pansies and marigolds vie with one another to create a mesmerising paradise on earth. With over 50 million flowers and spread over 72,000 square metres, it’s a perfect tribute to Mother Nature by diligent horticulturists in the hot and arid land.

Dune-bashing, popularly known as sand safari, is another popular tourist attraction in the UAE. Speeding over sand dunes in a Land Cruiser with a skilful driver at the wheels provides many a heart-in-the-mouth moments. Museum of the Future, Ferrari World, Sky Views Observatory, Global Village Theme Park, Atlantis Aquaventure, and towering above all, the Burj Khalifa, attract hordes of tourists to Dubai.

The place that was once known for petroleum products has now become a tourist destination because of the administration matching pace with the needs and desires of modern-day travellers.

Though predominantly a desert country, the beaches present a paradisiacal look. Spic and span, devoid of persuasive vendors, broken bottles, and stray dogs, the maintenance speaks volumes about the management skills of the authorities. Whether it’s the cycling or jogging tracks or the beach itself, the ever-alert lifeguards, equipped with surfing boards, ensure tourists spend quality time along the sea without an iota of worry on their minds.

During my brief stay in the UAE, I noticed another point worth mentioning. Except the roads, none of the airports, bus or metro stations or places of tourist attraction were named after political or prominent personalities. The airport is simply Dubai airport or Sharjah airport. Miracle Garden is simply a miracle garden. Science city is named as such; as simple as that. At Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, it was heartening to note that LED screens installed at vantage points displayed the names and pictures of workers and engineers who contributed to creating the marvel. These included skilled and unskilled workers from the Indian subcontinent, too.

On our way to Sharjah airport to catch the return flight, a friendly driver from Sargodha, Pakistan, shared his thoughts, saying: “Janaab ehna di tarakki da ik hi raaz hai (Sir, there’s only one secret of their development): Discipline.” I couldn’t agree more.

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor.He can be contacted at rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com