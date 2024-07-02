Spice of Life: Embrace power of pause to discover lasting happiness

At least once a week, just before the sun’s rouser, I’m joyfully en route to the historic Gurdwara San Sahib at a village called Basarke Gillan not far from my home in Amritsar. Just after crossing Chheharta town, the much-awaited scenic route begins with farmlands in all directions. The best bit, however, is when I sit along the shrine’s large holy pool after paying obeisance. I sit at the same spot, sometimes with feet dipped in the water, where thoughts turn so beautiful. With the sun still rising, birds chirping around, I feel more than grateful. A woman pays obeisance at a gurudwara. (AP)

Whenever I visit my maternal village, Butala, I rarely miss a trip to the home’s terrace, minutes before bedtime to enjoy a leisurely walk under the canopy of stars. The view of the entire village and its silence often ignites philosophical thoughts about life. I end up talking to myself and it feels as if the stars are in audience, making me feel lighter and calmer. Spotting a shooting star during the talk seems a response from the universe. I return to bed with many of my questions answered.

Being an early riser, I take the path through the fields for my walk. It’s soothing to lounge on the bridge of a rivulet before returning home. The sound of the flowing water at the golden hour is free therapy. Like the stars, the water listens and washes away all worries.

At Khasa village, there’s another kutcha path lined with old trees that have seen me play under their grand umbrellas. I can sense their joy, which instantly strikes a chord. I return recharged.

The common thread through all these experiences is the much-needed opportunity to connect with the soul, the vitality of which not everyone will understand. Time spent with nature, far away with the cellphone, is the perfect ‘me time’ to introspect. It’s also a crucial break from the mundane, a perfect pause, which over time enriches the mind, offering it so much clarity about life, about what really matters, what doesn’t and what truly gives us joy and what doesn’t.

The more dedicated we remain to this break, the better we get to know ourselves, including our weaknesses and how they can be addressed. Eventually, we start weaving a better relationship with ourselves, the seed for a peaceful and fulfilling life.

But sadly, for most of us, days, weeks, months and even years roll by without the break to introspect. Therefore, despite all their achievements, including impressive job titles, and fat bank balances, people find something amiss. In this process, life goes on in a robotic way, leading to stress, depression and anxiety. Thankfully, help is within. The conscience never misguides.

One day during my walk at Khasa, I realised, isn’t our soul like the roots of the tree? Imagine if we only sprinkled water on the leaves and forget to water its roots. Isn’t all our focus on perfecting the world outside? What about our inner world?

