Spice of Life: Faith deserves better than what we offer

On our way back to Ambala from Dehradun recently, my wife and I decided to stop at Haridwar. We wanted to visit Har Ki Pauri, take a dip in the Ganga, explore the nearby temples, and attend the evening Ganga ‘aarti’. We expected the ceremony to begin around 7pm, but a sudden shift in the weather had brought it forward to 6.30pm. By the time we arrived, the ‘aarti’ was over.

We wanted to visit Har Ki Pauri, take a dip in the Ganga, explore the nearby temples, and attend the evening Ganga ‘aarti’. We expected the ceremony to begin around 7pm, but a sudden shift in the weather had brought it forward to 6.30pm. By the time we arrived, the ‘aarti’ was over. (AFP File)

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Disappointed but undeterred, we parked the car and walked towards the ghats. That was when our first concern arose. For a destination drawing pilgrims nationwide, the parking area was poorly maintained. Water had pooled into stagnant slush, the air carried a persistent stench, and vehicles jostled chaotically for space. A simple paved surface would transform the experience.

The walk to Har Ki Pauri revealed further neglect. The steps were slippery, and overall cleanliness fell short of what a sacred site demands. While safety chains were installed in the river, changing facilities for women after the holy dip were inadequate for the crowds.

Still, we took the traditional dip, offered prayers, and visited the adjoining temples. Here, another issue emerged. Nearly every interaction with the priests gravitated toward ‘pitri puja’—rituals for departed ancestors—with requested offerings starting at ₹251. While voluntary offerings are part of tradition, leading every encounter with a transaction chips away at the serenity pilgrims seek.

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{{^usCountry}} These issues matter because of what Haridwar represents. For millions, the Ganga is not just a river; she is Ganga Maa, a sacred presence woven into our cultural memory. People travel vast distances to stand by her waters. The environment surrounding that devotion deserves equal care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These issues matter because of what Haridwar represents. For millions, the Ganga is not just a river; she is Ganga Maa, a sacred presence woven into our cultural memory. People travel vast distances to stand by her waters. The environment surrounding that devotion deserves equal care. {{/usCountry}}

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At 56, I can overlook a few inconveniences for the sake of devotion. But I wonder how the younger generation will react. Used to clean, well-organised public spaces, they may disengage if our pilgrimage sites remain neglected.

This is not about altering traditions; it is about creating an environment that honours them. Paved parking, clean and safe ghats, private changing facilities, and dignified interactions are basic necessities. We have guarded the spiritual significance of the Ganga for centuries. It is time we extended that same respect to the pilgrimage itself.

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Faith brings people to the river; good stewardship will bring them back.

The writer is an Ambala-based freelance contributor and can be reached at vikasdeepak23@gmail.com