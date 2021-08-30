Spice of life | For truth to dawn, detach and come to the centre

Krishna means one who attracts. He inspires people of all ages and walks, from playful children to elderly scholars. Krishna, the eighth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu, took birth to uplift and protect the good, destroy evil and re-establish dharma (righteousness).

Krishna was born on a dark night when there was negativity everywhere but even 5,000 years on, his message for us serves as a guiding light to an inspired life. It is believed that the Mahabharata was composed by Rishi Ved Vyas to bring out Krishna’s greatness for its central piece is the Bhagavad Gita, the divine song.

The Gita is a universal text that reminds all humans that we are born with the potential to be extraordinary. Of the 18 chapters, the second, Sankhya Yoga, is considered the summary of the Gita and its core theme is: Come to the centre.

The 10th shloka (verse) of Chapter 2 is attributed to Sanjaya describing to Dhritarashtra how Lord Krishna smilingly steered the chariot of Arjuna, who represents the human race, between the armies of the Pandavas and the Kauravas in the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Tam-uvācha hṛiṣhīkeśhaḥ prahasanniva bhārata

senayorubhayor-madhye viṣhīdantam-idaṁ vachaḥ

It is here that Lord Krishna delivers the sermon of the Gita to Arjuna, who is now bereft of arrogance and surrenders in devotion, so that he is able to take an objective view of the battle. Reality eludes us if we are attached to one side. Attachment leads to anger, fear and insecurity that distracts the mind from achieving its potential. For truth to dawn, we need to detach and come to the centre.

We all have a different army or enemy to fight. Everyone’s battle or struggle is different. But if the mind is stithapragya or centred within, one experiences contentment and can act dispassionately and independently.

Answering Arjuna’s question on how one recognises such a person, Lord Krishna describes the qualities of a leader in the last 18 shlokas of Chapter 2. He says such a person is content, level-headed and doesn’t get too attached to anyone. This enables one to be free to act without any obligation and pull in one’s limbs or senses like a tortoise to stay centred. Such a person is at peace and established in God despite the turmoil around and can maintain equanimity or regain calm faster to win the battle of life.

The Gita exhorts us to assess situations objectively and act selflessly without worrying about the result over which we have no control. Every achiever, whether its javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra or weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, is focused and pours his/her heart into what he/she is doing. For such a person, life becomes a manifestation of joy.

With a disciplined lifestyle, balanced mind, and spiritual connection, we discover our purpose. An illumined mind does not get bogged down with pinpricks such as other’s opinions and there is no hatred.

This Shri Krishna Jayanti, may we commit to leading a life of value to others and serving divinity in everyone’s heart; may we bring joy to the community through our selfless action; and may we settle down to contemplate on the Eternal and enjoy the present.

