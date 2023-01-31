Spice of life: From flights of fantasy to unsung, grounded heroes

Aircraft, pilots, and the sheer pleasure of flying in the limitless azure skies is an ambition that almost every child harbours in his or her heart. I clearly remember that on being asked the most hackneyed question, “Beta, bade ho kar kya banna chahte ho? (Son, what do you want to be when you grow up?)”, my spontaneous reply would be “a pilot”.

I used to take off to London or New York, imagining myself to be the pilot of the toy aircraft grabbed in my hand and run around the house to finally land in the courtyard, the proverbial “Heathrow Airport”, that is! I would not be bored of these “flights” much to the annoyance of everyone at home.

I’m sure many children of my generation had similar flights of fantasy. Decades have flown by but the charisma of the commercial pilot has not waned even among the present generation.

Now that I happen to be a rather frequent flyer, I have tried to understand the reasons behind this almost universal fantasy. Indeed, the smartly attired pilots, their commanding voice welcoming the passengers and telling them the flight details, still sets my heart aflutter. The skill with which they take off and land even in adverse weather conditions inspires unbridled awe. The smiling faces and the warm hospitality of the crew members only adds to this wonderful experience. The fact that pilots are paid handsomely and that they get to travel around the world as a part of their profession is another big plus.

Of late, my thoughts have turned to the unsung heroes of any flight we take. The quintessential man braving the cold wind who pulls the aircraft back from the parking bay, the engineers who inspect the engines and the tyres, and then give a thumbs up to the pilots before the flight departs, have a big responsibility on their shoulders. It is their knowledge and acumen that ensures a safe flight for us.

Indeed, the employees who haul up our luggage and then unload it without a flaw have an onerous task on their hands. The team that mans the air traffic control with their quiet efficiency ensure our safety even as we doze off during our flights. Almost always, it is the glitz and glamour of the pilots that catches our fancy.

It’s time we spared a thought for the unsung heroes of the aviation industry and gave them the respect they deserve.

gulbaharsidhu@rediffmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based psychiatrist