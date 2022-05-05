Spice of Life | From strangers to family on a spiritual journey

The colourful notice on a wooden board in one of the offices of the Golden Temple, just steps away from its community kitchen, read: Register here for a free tour by bus of historic Sikh temples. The bus departs every morning at 8 and returns the same evening by 5. Though this service has been on for decades, I learnt about it a few weeks ago during a leisurely walk around the temple. My mind was quick to recall the words of William Wordsworth, “Going for a walk is an invitation for surprise.”

I began to imagine the experience of the tour. So, the following morning itself, I was at the office to get registered. At the bus boarding point, there were devotees, young and old, from almost everywhere. I was the only local but didn’t look like one for I was holding a camera and a diary. As the journey started, we began singing hymns. Though I didn’t understand the meaning fully, I could feel the peaceful vibes and hummed along.

To ensure we kept time, our elderly driver reminded us at every temple to stay together, and we did. Though I had seen all the temples on the itinerary, this time I found myself exploring each one of them with a fresh perspective. I came across many facets that I had failed to absorb earlier. For instance, during my many visits, I had walked past the 156-foot-high minaret along the holy pool at Gurdwara Tarn Taran Sahib but I didn’t know that it was built by Kanwar Naunihal Singh, the grandson of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1839. At Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib, I was oblivious to the fact that its land was gifted by Mughal emperor Akbar.

Altogether, we covered six gurdwaras, including Goindwal Sahib and Khadoor Sahib, passing through a scenic country route. The mere sight of vast green fields was soothing to the eyes.

There was a “comedian uncle” (as I’d like to call him) with us. He kept reading a newspaper but his witty comments would leave us in splits. At one moment, he had something to say about the driver, and at the very next, he would remark on the serious expression on a pilgrim’s face. A native of Sangrur, he looked to be in his 70s but was much younger at heart. At Gurdwara Dera Sahib, known for serving lassi in the langar, he loudly joked, “The driver brought us here as he is fond of lassi. He may have many glasses.” During the last leg of the journey, I saw him explaining the Punjabi brochure of a gurdwara to a tourist from Delhi.

But what touched me most was the bond we developed on board. It grew stronger as we came out of every gurdwara. We felt like a big family that went on to exchanging our experiences and sharing anecdotes from our lives. Many of us were engrossed in spiritual talks and I stayed alert, soaking in the essence of a beautiful life. “We should keep counting our blessings. It can change our destiny,” said one of them, who had taken the same journey a decade ago as well.

As we were returning, there was an exchange of phone numbers, some even extending invitations to their homes. We boarded the bus as complete strangers and disembarked as members of the same family, which was such a blessing! I knew it was the effect of spirituality which beautifully bonded us despite our different age groups and backgrounds. Glad I decided to become part of this journey that enriched me with inspiring memories.

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor

