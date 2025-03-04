Spice of Life | Music, the soundtrack for each chapter of life

On a bright winter afternoon, as I sat in the garden admiring the colourful petunias that I had planted whilst shelling peanuts that lay on my lap, I couldn’t help but wonder why my teenaged son had chosen to sit in his room with the curtains drawn, headphones in his ears and eyes closed. Could he be trying to find himself while listening to ‘The Real Slim Shady’ by Eminem or perhaps he was finding a cure for his loneliness in Chris Martin’s songs. Throughout my teens, Bollywood songs were more than just heartbreak anthems; they helped me navigate exam stress, too. (HT Photo)

This train of thought took me back to my first crush in Class 9. The butterflies returned as I remembered humming, “Dekha tumko jabse, bas dekha tumko yaara.” But that joy was shortlived. Heartbreak hit hard, and for the first time, I couldn’t turn to my parents. In that moment, Kajol’s, “Tujhe yaad na meri aayi”, became my lifeline, a reminder that I wasn’t alone in my pain. If she could get through it, so could I.

Throughout my teens, Bollywood songs were more than just heartbreak anthems; they helped me navigate exam stress, too. At midnight on a lonely night at the library, when I had given up on myself and my studying limit for the final exam the next day, the uplifting words of “Give me some sunshine, give me some rain, give me another chance, I wanna grow up once again,” reminded me of the importance of second chances.

My best friend, struggling with the loss of her father, found solace in: “Tujhse naaraz nahin zindagi hairan hoon main...o hairan hoon main, jeene ke liye sochaa hi nahin dard sambhaalne honge”, a song from Masoom that perfectly captured her grief and helped her heal.

Even after 15 years, the music of “Mauja hi mauja” has the power to unlock a flood of wedding day memories – the week of celebrations, the blending of our families, and the deep sense of commitment I felt then and continue to feel today.

The unifying power of “Maa tujhe salaam” is a testament to music’s profound impact. Even in a foreign land, hearing it stirs within me a surge of pride and belonging, bringing back the familiar comfort of home.

The memory of my grandparents slow dancing to “Kisi ki muskurahato pe ho nisaar” still brings a smile to my face, a testament to their 50 years of love and dedication. The feeling a song evokes, the nostalgia it carries – these are the things that stay with you, long after the moment has gone.

From the depths of despair to the heights of joy, Bollywood songs have been my constant companion, nurturing me through difficult times and amplifying my happiest moments.

In that instant, gazing at my son, I saw his future unfolding, a path lit by the melodies that had guided me and reminded me of the song that beautifully captures the journey that is life, “Musafir hoon yaaron, na ghar hai, na thinkana, mujhe chalte jaana hai, bas chalte jaanaa.”

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor