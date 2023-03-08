Spice of Life: On Women’s Day, a salute to our women workforce

International Women’s Day, as envisaged by the UN in the early 19th century, is an occasion for asserting women’s political and social rights; and for reviewing the progress that women have made.

Today, we have come a long way and shown the world the innate potential of Indian women. Though this journey was not without setbacks, criticism, and jibes, we realised our dreams. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We, the first-generation women of the new, post-Independence India, witnessed a momentous escalation in feminist activism during the late ’70s; and as the torchbearers, we jumped onto the bandwagon, to make women’s empowerment take root in the country. We took it upon ourselves to achieve something in life and send a message to the world that Indian women could take control of their destinies.

Education was our best opportunity, and we burnt the midnight oil, leaving no chance of failure, as that would have led to a stop to our education, and early marriage, perhaps. Today, we have come a long way and shown the world the innate potential of Indian women. Though this journey was not without setbacks, criticism, and jibes, we realised our dreams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stepping into the professional world felt like being in seventh heaven. But soon reality dawned that a professional career did not merit any concessions or relaxation in domestic and familial responsibilities. Women, whether at the top of the administrative hierarchy, business, banking, medicine, teaching, defence services, or any other field, never cease to be wives, mothers, and homemakers. As no or little help came from their male counterparts, a new woman workforce came into existence, called the domestic help.

Over time, this new workforce has played a substantial role in furthering the cause of women’s empowerment and emancipation. As our confidantes, they stand by and help us out during day-to-day emergencies. We can trust them to take care of the children when our working hours are extended unannounced. Their presence around gives us the confidence to focus on our professional duties without worrying about the situation back home. All women achievers owe much to these domestic helps, whose contribution can neither be disregarded nor undervalued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We share a give-and-take relationship. If they help us become empowered, we unwittingly pass on that power to these women. By giving them employment, we provide them the opportunity to become independent and strong. Today, these illiterate women have come out of the four walls of their homes. Economically self-reliant, socially aware, and psychologically confident, they are helping families lead a comfortable life. They are sending their children to school; and above all, they don’t allow themselves to get beaten or ill-treated by their husbands.

Ours is a micro-corporate world, where we teach them the latest trends of the business world. We are their banks, where they can safely deposit their money and withdraw it whenever they want. They can take loans and return them in comfortable EMIs. They enjoy all leave benefits, including the annual visit to their native place. Familiar with the concept of pay revisions, they are aware of their rights, and have their unions, too. This is all a part of the new awareness that we are passing on to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What’s more important is that we, as women, understand each other’s problems; stand by, and support one another to enjoy the fruits of this ‘new womanhood’.

A salute to our women workforce.

The writer is a Patiala-based retired associate professor in English and can be reached at njkaur1953@gmail.com.