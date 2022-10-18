Spice of life | Season of food, festivities, colour, celebration’s here

Pleasant evenings, misty mornings, early sunset post the autumn solstice. My heart rejoices at the prospect as the signs augur my favourite season, winter.

Winter knocks gently in October, peaks in January and gradually recedes in March in our northern region. Incidentally, this period circumscribes our major festivals starting with Shardiya Navratri/Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Gurpurb, Christmas, New Year, Lohri, Basant, culminating in Holi and finally Chaitra Navratri/Ram Navami. Festivals mean praying, feasting, donning new attire, exchanging gifts, get-togethers i.e. celebration, celebration, and celebration. Auspicious wedding mahurats (dates) too fall during this period, on a modest submission as per our social circle eight to 10 invites, meaning more merriment and catching up with family and friends, pampering your taste buds as well as getting decked up.

Winter sets in gradually. Step one, we bolt our windows, light blankets (comforters for GenNext) lie sprawled on beds, followed by heavier ones then quilts and convectors. Our outfit transforms gingerly: Full sleeves and socks, then half-sleeve woollens followed by zippers, warm inners and full-sleeve woollens, then pop-out jackets, coats, mufflers, caps, and gloves in a myriad collection of colour and coordination. The rustle of silk/tussar as I walk down the college corridor is so endearing. Dressing up for functions, festivals, weddings is such fun!

Winter is a foodie’s delight with the umpteen options. For breakfast one can gorge on stuffed paranthas –radish/cauliflower/fenugreek/lentil and what not with a dollop of freshly churned butter. Even if I have to rush, I can gulp a glass of milk with a satiating homemade laddu/pinni: Wheat/gram flour/roasted chana/ lentil/ sesame. Lunch/dinner too has so many options: Saag and makki ki roti, green veggies, peas, turnips, green grams and a colourful salad bowl of carrot, cabbage, beetroot, etc. For me even ghee-shakkar/gur would suffice. Diet conscious beings can enjoy multi-grains, mixed vegetable soups and stews. Winter offers a platter of citrus fruits, grapes, berries, guavas and what not, I would rather hog on piping hot gajar/moong dal halwa or a soft syrupy gulab jamun.

Winter days commence late and conclude early. Bathing is optional. Lazing around in comfy casuals and basking in the sun with a book is sheer bliss. Socialising is a pleasure with steaming hot tea/coffee, pakodas/cutlets, an assortment of dry fruits and gup-shup. Alternatively, one can indulge in a binge TV session, munching moongfali, rewri and gachak.

Winter happens to be Nature’s favourite child as it dons the most colourful mantle. So many flowers blossom in this season. Starting from chrysanthemums, marigold to dahlias, carnations, asters, petunias and culminating with myriad lilies. Environment issues too are minimal. A woolly romantic fog engulfs Mother Earth in a loving, warm hug, letting it rejuvenate. While the snow and rain showers send a chill down the spine, it is a solace that Earth is replenishing its resources.

Dear Sun, temper down, let dew, mist spread! Welcome winter! kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer teaches English at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri