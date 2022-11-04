Spice of Life | Seven golden principles for staying happy in life

How to stay happy is the most sought-after question. Every human on this planet longs for happiness. Rich or poor, beautiful or ugly, intelligent or dull, everyone craves happiness.

Though there’s no specific rule to attain happiness, there are strategies that can be applied to seek permanent happiness. Scholars and philosophers have suggested different methods for staying happy. There are seven key techniques that most of them fundamentally agree on.

Forgiveness is the first principle that can add a cycle of unending happiness in life. Forgiveness takes the pressure off the mind and clears it of the feeling of revenge. This golden principle keeps blood pressure and sugar levels well within check which, in turn, keeps the body away from a host of ailments! Medical science corroborates this fact.

To forget the past is the second tried and tested principle that helps us experience happiness. Many of us often cling to the past. Besides the torture and trouble, it makes us miserable.

Sharing and caring has a direct link to happiness. This habit teaches us the real meaning of life. All saints and seers have emphasised on the significance of sharing one’s resources with others.

Hoarding wealth blocks the path that leads to glory. It keeps one off the road that leads to happiness. We should be thankful for what we have. We should not overstrain ourselves to acquire what we don’t need. It’s unwise to get locked in a competition with anyone on piling up what we don’t need but want only to flaunt.

Extending a helping hand to a needy person or to someone in distress can trigger a chain reaction of unadulterated joy. It gives a satisfying feeling to the giver besides teaching him or her the real purpose of life. “Apne liye jiye to kya jiye, eh dil tu ji zamanay kay liye” should be the tagline of a person who wishes to experience perennial happiness.

The sixth principle that can keep a person happy is his or her attitude towards life. If one develops a bright outlook, one can minimise troubles. Once troubles are cut to size, happiness gate-crashes into life. The seventh principle that can add spice to life is to stop overthinking. It’s not advisable to find logic in every action of life. A simple and a little illogical way of living can add meaning to human existence. Besides, it fills life with bright colours.

The writer teaches at KRM DAV College, Jalandhar, and cab be reached at rajankapoor063@gmail.com.