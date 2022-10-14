Spice of Life | Unmatched view from the top of the world

It’s not easy climbing all the way up the stairs, covering two floors to reach your lodging on the top floor, especially when you are growing old. Well, senior citizenry may have been acquired but many years of living experience ratifies your resolve to continue dwelling on the top floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One may feel weary after climbing up but as soon as the destination is reached, the panoramic view of green surroundings from the terrace instantly distracts and at the same time revives the mind. With no tall structures around to hinder the view, the infinite, magnificent sky forms the perfect backdrop, offering a glimpse of the colourful alluring early morning rays and the sinking golden globe in the evening. In between, it feels heavenly to watch treetops merging into the blue sky in the horizon.

There are endless suggestions from children and friends, recommending we settle down on the ground floor or in a flat with a lift. It is true that there are more chances of falling while taking the stairs, risking the trouble of broken bones when one is prone to osteoporosis and arthritis due to age. Also, a feeling of dizziness could be there while looking all the way down. But will there be as much fresh air, sunlight and privacy in the so-called safer zone? Instead of gazing at the boundary wall and gate on the ground floor, why not take the stairs slowly and steadily? It could well sharpen our cognitive control, thwarting chances of attaining Alzheimer’s or dementia. Exerting the leg muscles could fortify them, too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No doubt, it’s convenient to come and go out when living downstairs but every problem has a solution. The top floor has a pulley with a long rope and bag attached to the terrace rails. The bag can be lowered and hauled up with groceries or dairy items. No need for the deliverers to waste their breath or for us to scramble down and up. Sometimes, I enjoy pulling up a heavy bag of onions, reminiscent of my ancestors pulling pitchers of water from the well.

In summer, we view bunches of mangoes and litchis ripen on the trees in the backyard, though the fruit is accessible only to the owners on the ground floor. Our solace is that we can enjoy the different phases of the flowering and fruition with no concern for cleaning up the leaves and twigs falling around. Also, there are more avian visitors up here than in the lower floors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was a time when building codes did not allow the construction of more than 50% of the space on the top floor of the three-storeyed low-rise residences in Chandigarh. So most top floors had a small unit for accommodating domestic staff or for economical rent out. Being exposed to the elements, the single room is termed “barsati”, derived from the word rain or “barsaat”. But now with the rising population and the permission to build more, most “barsatis” have disappeared. In fact, they have given way to trendy and luxurious penthouses!

It’s rightly said, “If you are on the right path, it will always be uphill.”

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor. She can be reached at anshularao@gmail.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}