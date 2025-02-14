Spice of Life: Valentine’s Day offer: Find love in the season of sales

My phone has suddenly transformed into a relentless town crier, buzzing non-stop with notifications. Every store where I’ve ever dared to swipe my card and every website I’ve casually browsed has joined the chorus, luring me with irresistible deals. Why? Because, it’s February, time for the grand carnival of love! It’s not just Valentine’s Day or the love-drenched fortnight leading up to it; the commercial pundits have a discount banner ready for every possible occasion. Holi sale, Diwali bonanza, Rakhi discounts, Republic Day rebates — no festival is spared from the grand spectacle of consumerism. (Pexels/Representational image)

Valentine’s Day is here, and the modern-day Eves aren’t just offering me a bite of the apple, they’re practically shoving the whole orchard my way.

From my favourite footwear brand to the cooking oil in the kitchen, every brand is on a mission to woo my wallet. Their meticulously laid traps don’t just tempt me to spend, they insist I splurge, even if it means stretching beyond my means as if love depends on swiping my card for that must-have perfume, dazzling jewellery, or trendy clothing. Surely, my love story won’t survive without a designer label, and my partner might vanish if I skip the latest luxury buy! Because, nothing says romance quite like a shopping spree and an impending credit card bill.

It’s not just Valentine’s Day or the love-drenched fortnight leading up to it; the commercial pundits have a discount banner ready for every possible occasion. Holi sale, Diwali bonanza, Rakhi discounts, Republic Day rebates — no festival is spared from the grand spectacle of consumerism. And people like me, whose fragile vow of financial restraint is already hanging by a thread, find ourselves lured by the flashy signboards gleaming in shop windows and the relentless avalanche of social media ads. Resistance is futile when temptation comes gift-wrapped in limited-time offers and exclusive deals.

Before I know it, I’m standing at the checkout counter, justifying yet another impulsive purchase with the classic excuse: It was on sale. After all, who can resist the siren call of a ‘Buy one, get one free’ or the guilt-tripping ‘Only a few left in stock’ warning? The sheer psychology of discounts is enough to make even the most frugal souls crumble. And so, my wallet weeps while brands celebrate, knowing they’ve won yet again. Love, patriotism, festivity— no matter the occasion, there’s always a sale waiting to turn emotions into transactions.

The pinched wallet stings even more when, after splurging all your resources, you return home to the disapproving looks of a partner who champions both anti-consumerism and minimalism. A man who proudly dons the same wedding suit for two-and-a-half decades is not exactly impressed by your latest 50% off triumphs. So, you tiptoe in like a guilty shopaholic, skilfully stashing half the loot in the hidden and inaccessible recesses of the house to avoid triggering a lecture on over-indulgence.

As I write this, my phone has notified me thrice, reminding me that the golden slippers I have been coveting for a long time are now available at a 30% discount. Once again, I dash off to treat myself because this Valentine’s Day, my mantra is clear: Self-love above all!

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt, and can be reached at sonrok15@gmail.com