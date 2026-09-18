Spice of Life | Words bridge cultures, bring our world closer

Weekends in Canada have a rhythm of their own. Families slow down, restaurants fill early, and breakfast becomes an occasion.

When spoken with warmth and respect, languages become bridge. (HT File)

During one such morning, my son suggested we step out. Over a relaxed meal, we talked about family, life in Canada, and the subtle differences that make every place unique. It seemed like an ordinary morning until a small, unexpected moment turned it into a lasting memory.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As we prepared to leave, a Canadian gentleman seated nearby with friends turned to me, smiled warmly, and said, “Sat Sri Akal, Papaji.”

I was pleasantly taken aback. Thousands of miles from Punjab, I least expected to hear a greeting so familiar, spoken with such clarity and affection. My surprised daughter-in-law asked him, “How do you know Punjabi?”

“I live in Toronto,” he replied simply. “You meet people from everywhere there. Many of my friends are Punjabi, so I picked it up.”

That brief exchange stayed with me. It proved that languages travel far beyond their geographic roots, carried quietly through friendship and everyday life.

Later, my son planned a road trip through Québec, visiting Montréal and Québec City. My nephew joined us from Toronto for the drive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Québec offered a completely different atmosphere, with French woven into every corner of daily life. One evening, we dined at an Italian pizzeria. My nephew, who knew basic French, chatted briefly with our server. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Québec offered a completely different atmosphere, with French woven into every corner of daily life. One evening, we dined at an Italian pizzeria. My nephew, who knew basic French, chatted briefly with our server. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Listening to him brought back memories of my university days. I had once enrolled in a French diploma course, only to drop out after a week when I realised it wasn’t my cup of tea. Still, two words had stuck with me: Bonjour and merci.

When the server greeted us, I offered a cheerful “Bonjour.” She beamed. Later, as my son settled the bill and she handed back the receipt, I added, “Merci.” Just two simple words, yet they instantly warmed the space between strangers.

Our return journey included a ferry ride through the scenic Thousand Islands. The boat was a microcosm of global travel—people from vastly different backgrounds sharing smiles, conversations, and the landscape.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Looking back, these were minor incidents, but they carried a larger truth. India has long celebrated linguistic diversity, and Canada reflects that same multicultural spirit. The best lessons of travel rarely come from monuments or museums; they arrive in a greeting, a shared meal, or a borrowed word.

When spoken with warmth and respect, languages become bridges. Across them, cultures meet, friendships grow, and the world feels just a little smaller. opinder.lamba@gmail.com

The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor.