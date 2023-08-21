After abrogation of Article 370, Jammu sees spike in terror activities, situation in Kashmir improved: Police data

Following revocation of Article 370, Jammu region has witnessed a spike in terror attacks while situation has improved in Kashmir Valley, says an official document of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Article 370 and 35-A were done away with on August 5, 2019, and Jammu and Kashmir state was bifurcated into two union territories—Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on 17 security indicators, the document shared the data of the past four years (up to June 16 this year).

With a shift in Pakistan’s strategy to foment trouble in Jammu region, the data showed an upward trend in the grenade attacks, IED blasts and subsequent casualties.

The data showed that out of the 17 security indicators, eight have seen a spike in the Jammu region till June 16, 2023.

Grenade attacks have witnessed a spike of 50% with eight incidents in the past four years. Similarly, 13 IED blasts took place in Jammu region compared to seven, thereby recording a spike of 45%.

Eleven casualties took place in the IED blasts in the past four years with a staggering increase of 73 %.

The region also witnessed seven incidents of stand-off fire and hit and run cases.

Data also mentioned that 231 terrorists and their associates have been arrested in the past four years against 73 before revocation of Article 370.

However, incidents of weapon snatching, stone pelting, shutdowns, civilian killings have witnessed a sharp decline.

It may be stated here that the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed three major terror attacks this year on January 1 at Dhangri, April 20 at Tota Gali and May 5 at Kandi forests in Rajouri.

In the three attacks, armed terrorists killed 10 soldiers and seven Hindus.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said that 2-3 groups of terrorists were still active in Poonch and Rajouri districts and anti-insurgency operations are on to eliminate them.

