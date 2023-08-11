MP Arora urges Centre to revive textile industry

Spinning mills in Ludhiana and in the state are struggling for survival due to policies of the government. The matter was brought to notice of the Rajya Sabha by member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora on Thursday.

Arora drew the attention of the government towards a matter which has severely affected the working and survival of spinning mills in India especially in Ludhiana.

He said through various forums and platforms, he has been receiving appeals to impose anti-dumping duty on import of polyester spun yarn (PSY) under ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and making import of cotton duty free as this will provide a level playing field for all the stakeholders in the textile sector.

“It is shocking to learn that the Central government, after considering the final findings of the designated authority, has decided not to accept the aforesaid recommendations,” Arora said.

He pointed out that the Indian textile industry contributes to 40% of the country’s demand for man-made fibres. It employs more than 6.5 lakh powerloom machines weaving three crore metres of cloth a day, and a yearly consumption of over 6 lakh metric tons of various yarns and fibres.

Arora pointed out that the government’s decision of not imposing definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of “Polyester Yarn (Polyester Spun Yarn)” originating in or exported from China PR, Indonesia, Nepal and Vietnam has cast a shadow on the domestic weaving sector which is mainly dependent of various types of synthetic yarns. Also, it defeats the goal of Made in India.

Further, Arora urged the government for removal of 11% import duty on raw cotton which was introduced in October 2021, the BIS standard on polyester spun yarn (IS 17265) had been repeatedly postponed and the next date for the implementation of the same has been fixed as October 5. He urged the government to not give any further extensions so as to prevent low quality material being produced and sold in the markets.

