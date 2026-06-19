Spirit of Kashmiriyat is our greatest strength: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the Amarnath Yatra should be seen not only as a religious journey but as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of trust, understanding, and shared belonging between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

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Addressing local stakeholders in Sonamarg on Thursday, the PDP president said that Kashmir has always been known for its tradition of hospitality, compassion, and respect for guests.

“The people of Kashmir, especially those living in areas like Sonamarg and Pahalgam, have always welcomed visitors with warmth and dignity. This spirit of Kashmiriyat is our greatest strength and our biggest message to the world,” she said.

Mehbooba said the yatra provides an important opportunity for people from different parts of India to experience the real Kashmir, a Kashmir of ordinary people, rich traditions, kindness, and humanity.

“The yatra is a bridge that connects hearts. It should bring locals and visitors closer, remove misunderstandings, and replace prejudice with understanding. Every devotee who visits Kashmir should return with memories of our hospitality, our culture, and the warmth of our people,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She emphasised that faith should become a source of compassion and connection rather than division. “Hindus and Muslims, locals and outsiders, Kashmir and the rest of India, we all share a common human bond. The true strength of any society lies in respecting each other’s faith, identity, and dignity,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She emphasised that faith should become a source of compassion and connection rather than division. “Hindus and Muslims, locals and outsiders, Kashmir and the rest of India, we all share a common human bond. The true strength of any society lies in respecting each other’s faith, identity, and dignity,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She stressed the need for sustainable development that benefits local communities, including improved infrastructure, better connectivity, support for small businesses, opportunities for youth, and protection of the fragile Himalayan environment.