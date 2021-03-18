Sports university of Haryana Bill referred to select committee

The Haryana assembly on Thursday referred the Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021, reintroduced in the House on Wednesday, to a select committee on Bills of the assembly. The Bill was withdrawn on March 8 following an objection by the central government.

The reintroduced Bill carried a controversial provision (clause 6) which said that no special provision for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities or of persons belonging to weaker sections of society, Scheduled Castes, and the other socially and educationally backward classes of citizens shall be made on the ground of domicile.

This was first highlighted by Hindustan Times.

Since the state government recently enacted a law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana domicile candidates, the provision in the sports university Bill runs contrary to it.

Congress MLAs BB Batra, Kiran Choudhry, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, led by leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, raised the issue of domicile when the Bill came up for discussion in the assembly on Thursday.

“The state government has gone in for reservation for Haryana domicile candidates in private sector jobs. But the Sports University of Haryana Bill says that domicile will not be a ground for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities, weaker sections, Scheduled Castes,” Choudhry said.

Subsequently chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar referred the Bill to a select committee of the assembly.

The Bill was initially passed by the state assembly in August 2019 and was reserved by the governor for consideration of the President.

Subsequently, the Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the state government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) regulation, the chairman of the UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities.