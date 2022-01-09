Spouse visa: Ludhiana woman dupes husband of 40 lakh

A woman was booked for duping her husband of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of arranging a spouse visa for him on Saturday.

The complainant, Charanpreet Singh, 25, of Jadtoli village of Dehlon, said he wanted to settle in Canada, but could not secure the required International English Language Testing System (IELTS) bands. “I received a marriage proposal from the accused, Lovepreet Kaur, from a middle man. Her family said she had six IELTS bands, but could afford to send her abroad,” the complainant said.

The couple got married on July 1, 2018, and Lovepreet Kaur left for Canada on August 14, 2018. The complainant bore the expenses of the wedding, and the cost of sending her abroad on a study visa, but Lovepreet Kaur allegedly did not arrange a spouse visa for him, and also stopped taking his calls.

On April 21, 2021, the complainant registered a case against Lovepreet Kaur, her father Jagtar Singh and mother Sukhwinder Kaur, and a case was registered on Saturday after an investigation.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

