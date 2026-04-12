Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University holds 5th convocation

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University conducted its fifth convocation on Saturday, celebrating its students’ achievements. During the ceremony, 31 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, while 616 students received their master’s and bachelor’s degrees. (HT)

During the ceremony, 31 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, while 616 students received their master’s and bachelor’s degrees. As many as 27 meritorious students were also honoured with gold medals and distinctions in recognition of their academic excellence.

The governor’s medal was conferred upon Taranjot Kaur (department of English), Lovepreet Kaur (department of history), and Harshdeep Singh (department of commerce and management).

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated the graduating students on their achievements, and encouraged them to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance.

He emphasised the importance of value-based and skill-oriented education in today’s rapidly evolving world, and urged the students to contribute positively to society while upholding ethical values and a spirit of service. He also paid tribute to the four Sahibzadas and called upon the students to carry forward the rich legacy of Sikh Gurus in their lives.

University vice-chancellor Prit Pal Singh presented the annual report, highlighting the university’s key achievements in academics, research, infrastructure and placements.

Also present were various university faculty and administrative officials, university trust members, syndicate and senate members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and SGPC members, and Lakvir Singh, principal, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College.