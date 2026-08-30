Srinagar: Er Rashid’s demand for NH-44 green corridor for fruit trucks gets Centre’s attention, says AIP

Member of Parliament from Baramulla Er Rashid’s demand for a green corridor for fruit-laden trucks on NH-44 has received the attention of Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari, according to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.

Nabi said the proposed green corridor, if implemented effectively, will bring much-needed relief to the entire community of fruit growers across Kashmir. (HT File)

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Speaking to horticultural growers in Kupwara on Saturday, Nabi said Rashid had taken up the matter on August 2, 2026, seeking a dedicated green corridor at Qazigund, Banihal and vulnerable stretches of NH-44 to ensure uninterrupted movement of perishable horticultural produce from Kashmir.

“The Union ministry, through its communication on August 19, 2026, has conveyed that the matter is ‘being looked into for action’,” he said. Welcoming the response, Nabi said, “This is an important issue for Kashmir’s horticultural economy. Thousands of growers depend on timely transportation of their fruit to markets outside the Valley. Any prolonged halt or disruption on NH-44 can result in huge losses to growers.”

Nabi said the proposed green corridor, if implemented effectively, will bring much-needed relief to the entire community of fruit growers across Kashmir by ensuring priority and uninterrupted movement of fruit-laden trucks during the peak horticulture season.

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{{^usCountry}} “Er Rashid has raised this demand keeping in view the genuine difficulties faced by our growers. We appreciate Nitin Gadkari for taking cognisance of the matter. We hope the assurance of action will soon translate into a clear mechanism on the ground,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Er Rashid has raised this demand keeping in view the genuine difficulties faced by our growers. We appreciate Nitin Gadkari for taking cognisance of the matter. We hope the assurance of action will soon translate into a clear mechanism on the ground,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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