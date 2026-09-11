Srinagar: Former Kishtwar MLA rejoins PDP

As the political leaders continue to return, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former legislator Syed Asgar Ali from Kishtwar today rejoined the PDP in Srinagar.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the rejoining of Syed Asgar Ali as a significant political development. (HT File)

Ali, who was a member of legislative council (MLC) during the PDP-BJP coalition government, had resigned from the PDP in 2019 when most senior legislators and former ministers quit the party. Asgar, a former government official, had remained affiliated with the PDP for six to seven years.

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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the rejoining of Syed Asgar Ali as a significant political development.

“His joining is a strong political statement and a major boost to the PDP’s organisation in the Chenab Valley, further strengthening the party’s footprint and its resolve to represent the aspirations of the people with courage, dignity and conviction,” Mufti said.

Besides Mufti, senior PDP leaders and functionaries, including Abdul Rehman Veeri, Abdul Haq Khan, Khursheed Alam, MLA Tral Rafiq Naik, Rajendra Manhas and others, were present on the occasion.

Ali had served as one of its senior-most leaders and as a member of the party’s political affairs committee.

After Mehbooba Mufti resigned as J&K chief minister following BJP withdrawing support to the government, more than two dozen leaders, mostly former ministers and legislators, resigned from the party — especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs.

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{{^usCountry}} However, for the last two years, many leaders, including former legislators and ministers, have returned to the PDP. Earlier, the PDP was adamant about not taking back leaders who had left the party during testing times, but the party has now changed its policy and opened its doors for leaders who had ditched the party in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, for the last two years, many leaders, including former legislators and ministers, have returned to the PDP. Earlier, the PDP was adamant about not taking back leaders who had left the party during testing times, but the party has now changed its policy and opened its doors for leaders who had ditched the party in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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