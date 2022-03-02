Srinagar police book 21 drug peddlers under PSA, detain 69 others

In a crackdown against people involved in the sale of narcotics in the summer capital, the police have booked 21 drug peddlers under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and detained 69 other peddlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently the administration launched ‘Mission Wapsi’ to safeguard youths who have fallen victim to drug addiction.

A police spokesman said the Srinagar district administration and the police booked 21 drug peddlers under the PSA. “Further, 69 other drug peddlers have been detained under various provisions of CrPC. During today’s crackdown, many localities were raided by teams of district administration led by DC and SSP, Srinagar,” the police spokesman said.

He said the administration got a tip-off about localities where drug peddling activities were reported by many citizens. “These raids led to the recovery of a huge quantity of narcotics and proceeds of drugs.”

A dedicated narcotics-related control room has been started in the DC office with representatives of district administration, police, social welfare, health and medical department and has been provided with a telephone number 01942483651.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This control room will also have social media handles for better public interface and will be functional from 10 am to 10 pm every day. Police have already activated a narcotic helpline number 9596770550 which is operational 24x7,” the spokesman said.

District magistrate, Srinagar, Ajaz Asad said that the administration will continue its fight against the drug peddling and ensure that Srinagar becomes free from the menace of drugs. “The administration will provide all possible support to the affected persons and shall help them settle in careers by extending the benefit of various employment generation programmes of the government,” he said, adding that by availing the benefits through different self-employment schemes they can earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

Senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said operations against drug peddling and consumption shall continue with more vigour to tighten the noose against drug dealers and peddlers to save youth from the path of destruction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}