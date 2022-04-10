Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake

Srinagar police had on Wednesday said that an unidentified dead body was retrieved from Dal Lake near Akhoon mohalla foreshore road; killed their father following an altercation
The accused in Srinagar police custody on Saturday. (SRINAGAR POLICE TWITTER PAGE)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 04:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping his body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday.

The police had on Wednesday said that an unidentified dead body was retrieved from Dal Lake near Akhoon mohalla foreshore road.

“The body was identified as of Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said.

“Accordingly, a case was registered at Nigeen police station and an investigation was launched. Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTV footage and technical analysis, it came to the fore that the victim was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of April 5, reportedly after some altercation, and the body was kept there for a day,” the spokesperson said, adding that on the evening of April, 6, his sons shifted the body in a car and threw it into the Dal Lake to conceal the crime.

The police said that the vehicle used to ferry the body has also been seized. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.

