Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid shut for prayers on Ramadan’s last Friday

Authorities did not allow prayers at the city’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid after administration today—on last Friday of Ramadan —denied permission for big gathering. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah offering Jumat-ul-vida prayers the last Friday of Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that city’s Grand Mosque Jamia Masjid was again locked by the administration.

“On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a post on X.

He said it was the seventh consecutive year, “the rulers have denied permission to Muslims to pray here”.

“As Israel has forcibly shut the gates of Masjid al-Aqsa during Ramzan, similar painful reality is witnessed here. Our hearts bleed.Shame on those who lock the houses of Allah against the faithful.”

Earlier during the day, protests broke out in some Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, including Magam and Budgam, against the US-Israel strikes on Iran, officials said. The protesters shouted slogans against the US and Israel aggression in Iran, and in support of Palestine, they said.

Apprehending the protests on the last Friday of Ramzan, restrictions on the assembly of people were imposed in the morning in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, especially the Shia-dominated areas.

However, the officials added that the protests remained peaceful so far.

Juma-tul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) is also being observed as Youm-ul-Quds to express solidarity with Palestine and there are apprehensions of anti-Israel protests after the congregational prayers, they said.

Farooq offers prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Two days after surviving an assassination bid in Jammu, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered prayers along with thousands of worshippers at Dargah Hazratbal on the Jamat ul Vida (last Friday) of Ramadan.

National Conference also shared the video of Farooq Abdullah attending the Friday prayers.

On Wednesday night, Farooq had a miraculous escape after a 63-year-old Jammu man tried to kill senior NC leader during a wedding ceremony in Jammu.