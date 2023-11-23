Stakeholders raise questions on UT’s ban over floor-wise sale of property

Members of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) along other property associations raised a series of questions over the ban on share-wise sale of property in the city.

Senior UT administration officials, meanwhile, have kept the matter as is and there has been no development since the UT’s imposed ban. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing the media persons on Wednesday, members under the banner of Property Consultant Organisation, Chandigarh, asked member Parliament Kirron Kher, UT administrator, and deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer, as to who will decide the timeframe of the interim order putting a ban on the sale of sharewise properties.

In its January 10 order, the Supreme Court (SC) had banned the conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30, while stating that they carried heritage status.

Following the apex court’s order, UT had imposed a ban on registrations for share transfers outside the family and the approval of building plans for properties co-owned by strangers or non-family members.

The stakeholders, however, claimed that there was no mention of stopping the share-wise registry in the petition or the SC order which, they argued, was to look into the maps of properties from Sectors 1-30 before passing it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They argued that properties deals worth around ₹500 crore have been stopped and people are wanting to sell part of their property — those looking to marry off their children, retirees looking abroad, others looking to invest elsewhere — are facing problems

Senior UT administration officials, meanwhile, have kept the matter as is and there has been no development since the UT’s imposed ban.

The association members threatened to go on a hunger strike if the issue is not looked into.