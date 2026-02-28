Standoff between Himachal, Delhi police: BJP accuses Congress of shielding accused; demands central probe

Days after a high voltage drama between Himachal and Delhi police personnel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to mount its attack on the Congress government in the state accusing the state government of shielding the accused. The remarks come days after a high-voltage standoff between Delhi police and Himachal Pradesh police following the detention of three Youth Congress workers from Shimla district. (HT Photo)

BJP state media in-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma on Saturday said that the unprecedented confrontation between two police forces raises grave constitutional concerns and demanded a high-level probe by a central agency into the entire episode. Sharma, while addressing media persons in Shimla, said that after an FIR was registered in Delhi, some of the accused were allegedly moved to remote areas in Himachal Pradesh under government protection. “When the Delhi police, armed with proper documentation and court-approved transit remand, attempted to take the accused back, Himachal police allegedly obstructed them and registered an FIR against Delhi police officials,” he said.

The remarks come days after a high-voltage standoff between Delhi police and Himachal Pradesh police following the detention of three Youth Congress workers from Shimla district. The incident led to political sparring in the state, with the ruling Congress terming the action illegal and the BJP defending the Delhi police operation.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday when the Delhi police team reached Himachal and arrested three persons in a case registered in New Delhi even as Himachal police said that they were neither informed nor taken into confidence before the arrests were carried out. The trio was arrested from a resort in Chirgaon in connection with “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit in New Delhi. “This unprecedented confrontation between two police forces raises grave constitutional concerns. Was the Himachal police acting under political pressure? The sequence of events suggests so,” Sharma said.

He accused the state government of attempting to shield those involved and of politicising the RDG issue for diversionary tactics. “Instead of defending Himachal’s interests in Delhi, the CM appears to have prioritised political calculations,” he remarked. Calling the matter extremely serious, Sharma demanded a high-level probe by a central agency into the entire episode, including a specific investigation into the role of the chief minister and the chief minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, while addressing the media in Dharamshala on Saturday, said that the Himachal government is protecting Youth Congress workers accused of tarnishing India’s image.

He said that what has happened recently has never occurred in Himachal’s history. Accusing the state government of shielding the accused, he said that instead of following the legal process, the government created a confrontation between law enforcement agencies by filing an FIR against the Delhi police team that had come to make a lawful arrest.