Startup firm wins Chandigarh MC contest inviting innovative cleanliness ideas

Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged the first position in the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge
As many as 64 entries were received for the contest, which invited innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation has announced the winners of the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge, wherein innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring were invited from individuals, NGOs and companies.

Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged the first position. NGO Indian Pollution Control Association won the second position, while the third spot went to an individual, Abhishek Sharma.

The winners will receive cash prizes of 35,000, 25,000 and 15,000, respectively. As many as 64 entries were received for the contest, which concluded on January 13.

