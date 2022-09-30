State Disaster Mitigation Fund: Home Minister Amit Shah approves release of 488-cr to UP, Punjab, Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of ₹488 crore as a Central share of the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa for the year 2021-22, for undertaking mitigation activities as per guidelines issued by the Central government.

Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Central Government has allocated ₹32,031 crore for the SDMF and ₹13,693 crore for the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for the years 2021-22 to 2025-26.

These mitigation funds are to be used for undertaking mitigation activities, involving local level and community-based interventions, which will reduce the risks from disasters and promote environment-friendly settlements and livelihood practices.

Shah has always emphasized that before the 1990s, the Government of India had a relief-centric approach, there was no scope for saving lives and property and it was not part of the planning process.

Now as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, “we have worked out a scientific programme for saving lives and property based on early warning, proactive prevention, mitigation and pre-preparation.”

The Central Government had constituted the NDMF at the national level on February 5, 2021. State governments have been advised to set up SDMFs in their respective states.

Guidelines for the operationalization of SDMF and NDMF have already been issued by the Central government.

The Central government has already released an amount of ₹3,382.24 crore as the Central share of SDMF to 21 states after they constituted their SDMF.