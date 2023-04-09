Data updation guidelines for new academic session

With the beginning of new academic session, the state education department has issued guidelines to all schools regarding the updation of student profiles on the E-Punjab Portal. The director general of school education stated in an order that all government, aided and private schools are required to update the student data, including their subjects, performance and body-mass index, on the portal for the academic year 2023-24.

The notification further stated that the schools registered under the portal are also required to update information regarding teachers and infrastructure at the institution. It added that necessary changes should be made to the previous year’s database.

The notification also stated that the students who have passed their exams should be promoted to the next grade on the portal.

The process of providing school leaving certificated to the students will be to online mode. The schools can generate school leaving certificates through an SLC button provided on the portal, the notification stated.

An education department official said the portal collects data from all schools through a survey to use as parameters in policy making and grant-allocation.