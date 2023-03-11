State government serious about industrialists’ issues: Haryana CM Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said he will issue directions to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the micro, small and medium enterprises department to review the suggestions put forth by industrialists.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said he will issue directions to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the micro, small and medium enterprises department to review the suggestions put forth by industrialists. The chief minister who held a meeting with industrialists of Panipat at the Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology said that the state government was serious about the issues of the industrialists.
Villagers should monitor development works: Haryana minister