State land retrieved to be used for development, says J&K admn; public wary

While the Jammu and Kashmir administration has assured that the stateland being retrieved during its anti-encroachment drive will be used to develop public infrastructure, most people fear that the government won’t fulfil its promises.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and almost every BJP leader has been claiming that the poor won’t be harmed during the drive, but the government has so far failed to issue any written order.

A DDC member and social activist, advocate Irfan Hafeez, termed the eviction a “brazen violation of natural justice” and said many people are not even given the opportunity of being heard. “In some cases, the land is in possession of the fourth generation. This act is against the spirit of the welfare state,” he added.

“How can we believe the government or the BJP? After abrogation of Article 370, they promised development and elections, but none of that has been fulfilled. That’s why nobody believes in this promise,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a businessman.

Similar views were echoed by social activist Tariq Ahmad, who said the government has promised people with small landholdings that they won’t be harmed. “We have seen poor shopkeepers and households being threatened with demolition. There should be a proper procedure. We are pro-construction, not demolition,” he added.

J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had on Thursday said that the encroached stateland is being retrieved only for the purpose of giving it back for public use.

“This land belongs collectively to the masses. The retrieved land will be used for the benefit of all of them. No person can usurp the rights of commoners,” he had said.

The chief secretary further pointed out that such measures should be supported by the public as the retrieved land will be used for public utility such as hospitals, schools, playgrounds, bus stands, industries and parking spaces.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and party’s J&K unit spokesperson Altaf Thakur has urged all UT deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners to abide by the directions of LG Sinha and chief secretary Mehta.

In a statement, he said despite the false propaganda spread by various political parties and leaders to gain political mileage from the ongoing drive, LG Sinha’s announcement that the poor won’t be touched has shut the mouths of those who had started a smear campaign.

“But, big sharks and influential land grabbers won’t be spared,” he added.