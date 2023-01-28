State level event mark 207th Parkash Purb of Satguru Ram Singh in Ludhiana

A state level function was held to mark the 207th Parkash Purb of Satguru Ram Singh at Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, on Thursday.

On the occasion, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the founder of Namdhari Sect Satguru Ram Singh had contributed for the freedom of the country. His life and philosophy played a vital role in bringing reforms in the society, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhwan said he had used non-cooperation as the political weapon against British rule successfully. “The non-cooperation movement started by Ram Singh was also adopted by other eminent freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi,” said Sandhwan.

The sacrifices made by Kuka martyrs under the leadership of Ram Singh would continue to inspire the people and would help the masses to contribute to society’s development, the speaker further added.

Among those present on the occasion, included MLAs Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and others.