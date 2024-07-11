State logs 22% deficit in monsoon

Punjab has received 22% less rainfall than normal during the ongoing monsoon season so far. The country’s nodal weather agency, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), data reveals that Punjab – until July 10 – had received 75.7 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 97.2 mm rainfall. Commuters making their way through the monsoon rain in Amritsar, India, on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Notably, Punjab had received 46% less rainfall than normal in June which happened to be the first month of the monsoon season. Punjab Agricultural University vice chancellor Dr SS Gossal said, “Had Punjab received sufficient rainfall during the first two weeks of July the farmers in the state would have not used the ground water for paddy transplantation and thereby would have saved the depleting ground water in Punjab.”

As per the IMD’s rainfall data, Bathinda, Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar and Patiala have largely been deficient of monsoon rainfall this year as of July 10.

The IMD Officials said that only few districts had received excess rainfall in the first nine days of July month while seven districts had received very less rainfall.

When asked about the deficit rainfall, IMD director AK Singh said, “The monsoon is still very much active in the state. Though there has been no heavy rainfall activity so far, light to moderate rainfall has continuously been occurring at regular intervals across the state.” Singh added that some districts of Punjab will witness heavy rainfall on July 12 or thereafter. Finally, he reiterated that monsoon had been normal in Punjab.