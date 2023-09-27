News / Cities / Chandigarh News / State-level top panel to finalise City Gas Distribution Policy

State-level top panel to finalise City Gas Distribution Policy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 28, 2023 05:12 AM IST

The state-level apex committee will address and resolve various issues raised by city gas distribution entities

: The Haryana government has constituted a state-level apex committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary to finalise the City Gas Distribution Policy, 2023.

The committee’s objective is to streamline the approval process for city gas distribution (CGD), including infrastructure development and end-user connections. Additionally, the committee will address and resolve various issues raised by CGD entities.

As per a notification, additional chief secretary (ACS), home; ACS, agriculture; ACS, public works department (B&R); ACS, industry and commerce l; ACS, environment, forest, and wildlife; ACS, development and panchayat; ACS, town and country planning; commissioner and secretary, irrigation and water resources; commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies; chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Authority; managing director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will serve as members of this committee.

The director general of the industries and commerce department will act as the member secretary of the committee.

