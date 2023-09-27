: The Haryana government has constituted a state-level apex committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary to finalise the City Gas Distribution Policy, 2023. State-level top panel to finalise City Gas Distribution Policy

The committee’s objective is to streamline the approval process for city gas distribution (CGD), including infrastructure development and end-user connections. Additionally, the committee will address and resolve various issues raised by CGD entities.

As per a notification, additional chief secretary (ACS), home; ACS, agriculture; ACS, public works department (B&R); ACS, industry and commerce l; ACS, environment, forest, and wildlife; ACS, development and panchayat; ACS, town and country planning; commissioner and secretary, irrigation and water resources; commissioner and secretary, urban local bodies; chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Authority; managing director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will serve as members of this committee.

The director general of the industries and commerce department will act as the member secretary of the committee.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON