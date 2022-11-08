State-of-the-art farming machines on showcase as Agro Tech comes to a close at Chandigarh

The need for ensuring the benefits of technological advancement reach the ground level was in focus on the fourth and final day of the 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India.

While addressing the audience the Parade Ground CII chairperson Amit Thapar said, “The Government of India has taken a number of initiatives to give a major boost to agriculture through policy reforms as well as innovation and technological application at the grassroot level.”

“CII is filling the technological gap using science to create a disruptive renaissance in farming. A major aim of Agro Tech India is to create awareness on Central schemes,” he said, highlighting the innovative exhibits and machinery on offer at the event.

The machinery on display at the event included high-tech foraging harvestors, grading and packaging machines, balers among others.

Speaking of the interactions, vice-chairperson PJ Singh said over 7,500 business queries valued at ₹117 crore were received during the four-day event, adding, “Over 90% of the exhibitors want to be with us next time. We also took feedback from farmers, 97% gave a positive response.

Punjab minister for food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari, at the valedictory session, said, “Farmers and industry have been brought on one platform at the CII event and it has provided and opened doors for many opportunities”

Groundwater depletion takes centre stage

A session on water and sustainable natural resource management was also held on Monday to address groundwater depletion.

Addressing the same, CII water committee chairperson Bhavdeep Sardana said, “As per a report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, we are losing the vital resource of ground water at a scorching pace. Water recycling and water reuse are essential for sustainable water resources management. CII is working with the state governments to identify water-stressed areas.”

SustainMarkets, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, head Indras Ghosh said water management was a pricey affair, adding, “How you manage water is important. In Germany, a new law is to come into force from January 1, 2023, that mandates that companies with 3,000 employees or more do not discharge wastewater into rivers. The European Union is also mandating the same. The trend is clear, we are moving from financial key performance indicators to non-financial indicators”.

Over 20,000 farmers attended the four-day Agro Tech fair. CII officials said next year’s session will be held from November 22 to November 25.