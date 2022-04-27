Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Statewide protests: 'Punishment postings' draw Roadways, PRTC employees' ire in Ludhiana
Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana

Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Tuesday
Punjab roadways contractual employees‘ union protesting against state government at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Inter-State Bus Termina in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday.

Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. “Some union members have been posted 300km away from their home towns. Employees deputed in Patti (Tarn Taran) have been posted to other districts for criticising the government,” a union leader, requesting anonymity, said.

The union’s state general secretary Shamsher Singh said, “We voted for the Aam Aadmi Party as they assured us that contractual employees’ demands will be fulfilled. However, the government is running away from its responsibilities, and has resorted to punishment postings. If the government does not roll back the transfer orders, the union will raise the agitation to next level and may also shutdown bus stands across the state in the coming days as part of the protest.”

District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.

